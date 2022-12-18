World Cup champions to get $42 million in prize money

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOHA, Qatar — The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation. The losing team in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million. Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News. ArrowRight When France won the World Cup in 2018, the country’s federation got $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund.

Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it. France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of 554,000 euros ($586,000) by their federation for winning the final, French sports daily L’Equipe reported.

Every national soccer federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup, plus $1.5 million for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament.

Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money. Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid $25 million.

FIFA’s total revenue for the past four years was $7.5 billion, with most from broadcast and sponsorship deals, plus ticket and hospitality sales.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article