World Cup in Qatar sets scoring record with 172 goals

LUSAIL, Qatar — The six-goal final between France and Argentina set a World Cup record of 172 at this year’s tournament.
On Sunday, Argentina and France drew 3-3 through extra time to set the record. Lionel Messi scored two goals for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe got a hat trick for France — the first in a World Cup final since 1966.
Argentina won the title, its third, by prevailing 4-2 in a penalty shootout.
It was the second straight six-goal final. France defeated Croatia 4-2 four years ago in Russia.
The 2.63 goals per game average in Qatar is far below the World Cup record of 5.38 goals per game at the 1954 edition in Switzerland.
