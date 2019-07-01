T-shirts feature ettie, the official mascot, are available, beginning with sizes for age 6. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

LYON, France — The U.S. women’s soccer team, which faces England Tuesday for a spot in the World Cup final, is doing terrific business for Oregon-based Nike, which announced last week the squad’s home jersey is the top-selling jersey in a single season in company history.

Here in France, fans of the defending champions and of other national teams have flaunted their passion for women’s soccer and flexed their buying-power by traveling to cheer in person. But what many have found in host cities such as Paris, Le Havre and Reims is little in the way of Women’s World Cup souvenirs to take home — that is, if they can find FIFA’s Official Fan Shops at all.

The souvenir shops, essentially temporary huts erected at venues hosting the group-stage and knockout round matches, offer a range of official FIFA merchandise that’s far more limited that what’s typically for sale at men’s World Cups or Olympic Games.

FIFA isn’t selling pins for the Women’s World Cup, for example, although commemorative pins have for decades been popular keepsakes and currency at World Cups and the Olympics — gobbled up for mementos, gifts and trading with other fans.

For all FIFA’s sloganeering about the Women’s World Cup’s potential to inspire the next generation of players and fans, its souvenir stands sell just one T-shirt for boys and another for girls, featuring “ettie,” the tournament’s official mascot, a chicken wearing a Breton top, blue shorts and red shoes. The smallest size is for age 6, although a mini-ball, plush toy, magnet and keyrings are for sale.

[Sally Jenkins: The U.S. women’s team are revolutionaries]

At Le Havre’s Stade Oceane, it was tricky to find the FIFA souvenir stand, tucked around a corner and on the back side of the 25,109-seat venue. At 47,257-seat Parc de Princes in Paris, the wait was roughly 45 minutes at one of the two shops.

FIFA’s anemic merchandising-effort for the most important tournament in women’s soccer is hardly new, says former U.S. women’s team captain Julie Foudy, a two-time World Cup and Olympic gold medal winner. In France to cover the World Cup for ESPN, Foudy recalled being bombarded with souvenir requests from friends and family four years ago, when Canada hosted the 2015 tournament. She told them it would be no problem.

But it was.

“I couldn’t wait an hour-and-a-half in line, and that’s what it was at the stadiums,” Foudy said. It was worse when the tournament moved to Vancouver for the semifinals and final.

“Literally, the U.S. fans took over Vancouver that last week,” Foudy recalled. “They would have bought up everything, but you couldn’t find a thing.”

The story was much the same at the 2011 Women’s World Cup in Germany, she said, with few points of sale for FIFA merchandise, long lines and limited selection.

[England enters game against U.S. full of confidence]

“It’s what we see over and over again,” said Foudy, a former president of the Women’s Sports Foundation. “There is a hesitancy to tap into this untapped market, and I don’t get it. When you see these lines of people, and they’re willing to wait an hour-plus just to a buy a T-shirt, that should trigger something, like, ‘Oh! Maybe if we put a few more huts up, we would sell that much more.’”

A FIFA spokesman, asked why Women’s World Cup venues had so few FIFA Fan Shops, replied via email: “We have to respect the characteristics of each stadium and do our best to work with the existing setup.”

As for the limited range of souvenirs created for the event, the spokesman said: “The on-site product portfolio is based on experience for international events organized in Europe when it comes to merchandise. We also focused on offering commercially successful products.”

The merchandising of the women’s game is one small piece of soccer’s gender pay-gap that the U.S. women’s team and their counterparts in other countries are pushing to narrow.

FIFA awarded $38 million in prize money to France for winning the 2018 men’s World Cup. It will award the victor of the 2019 Women’s World Cup $4 million, up from $2 million in 2015.

No question, FIFA’s revenue from the Women’s World Cup is a fraction of the revenue the men’s World Cup generates, particularly in broadcast rights and ticket revenue.

But there are plenty of signs at the 2019 tournament — record TV ratings for women’s soccer, capacity crowds at Parc des Princes, a robust secondary-ticket market for the France-United States quarterfinal — that there is money to be made in the women’s game.

“How do you know what your revenue source is going to be if you don’t ever create a market or at least put stands up?” Foudy said. “Merchandising is a huge thing because, then, everyone is wearing it and marketing it and selling the sport.”

Read more World Cup coverage:

World Cup bracket and schedule

Megan Rapinoe vs Lucy Bronze face off in a star-power matchup

Analysis: Challengers to the U.S. throne are gaining strength