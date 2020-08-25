In the 2006 World Cup final, the left back scored the decisive penalty in Italy’s shootout win over France, and the opening goal late in extra time of a 2-0 semifinal victory against host Germany.
Sion has a reputation for firing coaches, and often makes multiple changes each season.
Another 2006 World Cup winner, Gennaro Gattuso, started his coaching career at Sion in 2013 with a three-month spell in charge while still a player.
The team had four different coaches last season and finished eighth in the 10-team Swiss league, one point clear of the relegation playoff.
