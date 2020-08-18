Lavelle had a standout World Cup last year in France. She earned the Bronze Ball as the tournament’s third-best player and scored the Americans’ second goal in the 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final.
She joins a Man City team which finished second last season in the Women’s Super League.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League,” Lavelle said in a statement published by her new club.
Lavelle could make her Man City debut at Wembley Stadium. City plays league winner Chelsea on Aug. 29 in the Women’s Community Shield.
