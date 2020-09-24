Dejan Jakovic headed home a corner kick by Brian Rodríguez to open the scoring just 1:35 in, the fastest goal in franchise history. It was Jakovic’s second career MLS goal and first since May 26, 2012.
LAFC became the fastest team in MLS history to score four and five goals. An own goal by the Whitecaps made it 4-0 in the 14th minute and Diego Rossi gave Los Angeles a 5-0 lead in the 33rd.
Another own goal by Vancouver (5-8-0) capped the scoring in the 68th.
