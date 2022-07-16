Xavi misses Barça team flight to US due to passport issue

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has missed his team’s flight for a preseason tour of the United States because of problems with his passport, the Spanish club said Saturday.

The club said that the coach “will be able to (travel) in the coming days” and plans to join his team in Miami, where it will start its two-week American tour featuring preseason games against Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls.