Yarmolenko had received a standing ovation from both sets of fans as he came on as a 53rd-minute substitute for Michail Antonio.
Pablo Fornals doubled the lead in the 82nd before Jacob Ramsey pulled one back for Villa in injury time.
The win ended a three-game losing streak in all competitions for West Ham and kept David Moyes’ team just two points behind Manchester United in the fight for European places. Aston Villa is in ninth place.
