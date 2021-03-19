Yedlin received a yellow card for a hand ball in Caykur Rizespor’s penalty area in the 52nd when he slid to block Braian Samudio’s headed shot, leading to Milan Skoda’s penalty kick that gave the visitors a 3-2 lead.
Yedlin was given his second yellow in the 79th for shoving Konrad Michalak from behind while on a run just outside the penalty area.
Galatasaray acquired Yedlin on a transfer from Newcastle on Feb. 1. The team is second in the league, two points behind Besiktas, but has played two more games. Caykur Rizespor is in 12th place.
