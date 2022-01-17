The decision means no player can be suspended for one of the three playoff finals on March 29 for getting a yellow card in the six semifinals played five days earlier.
The ruling potentially helps around 100 players who could be selected across the 12 squads.
One reason for the request was some playoff teams had 10 games in their qualifying groups last year and others played only eight so had fewer chances to be booked.
The amnesty does not reprieve players like Zlatan Ibrahimović who are already suspended for the playoff semifinals because of getting two yellow cards in the group stage.
Ibrahimović is unavailable when Sweden hosts the Czech Republic on March 24. He can play if Sweden advances to play at Russia or Poland in their bracket final.
In other brackets, European champion Italy hosts North Macedonia with the winner playing away at Portugal or Turkey. Wales hosts Austria for the right to host Scotland or Ukraine.
The three playoff winners complete Europe’s 13-nation quota in the 32-team World Cup lineup. The tournament is played Nov. 21-Dec. 18 in Qatar.
