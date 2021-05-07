Yilmaz took his total to 15 league goals since joining from Istanbul side Besiktas last summer.
He struck with a penalty in the fourth minute and spun outside the penalty area to clip a brilliant dipping shot into the top corner in the 40th, moments after Lens midfielder Clement Michelin was sent off for a second yellow card.
Canada forward Jonathan David grabbed his 12th of the campaign with a sharp finish on the hour mark.
Lens dropped to sixth place to trail fifth-placed Marseille on goal difference, and is only two points ahead of seventh-placed Rennes, having played one game more than both sides.
Marseille is at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
___
