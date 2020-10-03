It was the final match of the season for the Spirit, who finish the fall series 2-1-1.
It was the first home game of the fall series for Sky Blue, playing at Montclair State. Sky Blue (1-2-0) finish the series next weekend against the Chicago Red Stars.
The NWSL’s regular season was cancelled because of COVID-19, but teams played in the Challenge Cup tournament this summer in a bubble in Utah. Back in their home markets, the teams were playing a series of regional games this fall.
The Spirit dropped the earlier match between the two teams 2-1 at their fall series home at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia.
