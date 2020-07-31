Switzerland is set to be the last of the pandemic-delayed European soccer leagues to finish the 2019-20 campaign. It began for Young Boys on July 21 last year.
Friday’s win, earned by a 14th-minute goal from Christopher Martins, was watched by a federally mandated limit of 1,000 people in Sion’s stadium.
Cameroon international Jean-Pierre Nsame was a standout performer for Young Boys topping the league scoring chart with 30 goals.
A 14th league title sends the club from Bern into the Champions League second qualifying round to be played August 25-26. It will need to advance through three rounds to enter the group stage in October.
