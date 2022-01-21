“I think the beep test is the bane of everyone’s existence,” Hatch said. “Luckily, we didn’t have to do the full beep test. We just did the first 15. It’s kind of like a warm up and a standard just to see where we’re at. So yeah, it wasn’t great, but at least it was just the first 15. I feel like if it was a full beep test that those puffies would have been off.”