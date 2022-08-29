Zack Steffen could return Tuesday from knee injury

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed Middlesbrough’s 2-1 win over Swansea because of a knee injury but could return for Tuesday night’s match at Watford.
“We’re hopeful that he’ll be available to play on Tuesday night,” Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder said Monday after receiving the results of a scan on Steffen’s knee. “But, I’ve got to say, I thought Liam’s debut was really good and he can be really pleased with his contribution.”
Steffen, Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath are the three most likely goalkeepers to be selected when U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster on Nov. 9. Turner, 28, has not played since transferring to Arsenal from New England this summer and Horvath, 27, has started six matches this season for second-tier Luton.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports