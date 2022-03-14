New England’s Matt Turner, who started the last three qualifiers, injured an ankle while playing for the Revolution in an MLS preseason scrimmage on Feb. 9 and has not played since.
The U.S. plays its final three qualifiers at Mexico on March 24, against Panama three days later at Orlando, Florida, and at Costa Rica on March 30.
New York City’s Sean Johnson and Chicago’s Gabriel Slonina were the other goalkeepers on the roster for January World Cup qualifiers.
Ethan Horvath, who was on the September roster, had not played for Nottingham Forest since Sept. 15, then started his club’s last five matches.
