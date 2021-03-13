Zaha, who is Black, said in a statement on Saturday that “it doesn’t matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse.”
The 21 other players on the field took a knee.
Zaha was central to the goal in the 37th minute. He saw a cross blocked by the arm of defender Darnell Furlong and following a lengthy VAR check, referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot after using the pitchside monitor.
West Brom is second from bottom while midtable Palace has 37 points — a sufficient total to avoid the drop in each of the last four seasons.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.