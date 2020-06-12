A computer used by general secretary Adrian Kashala’s personal assistant was also taken away, the federation said.
“The FAZ officials fully cooperated with the DEC officers and have pledged full compliance with the law enforcement agencies,” the federation said in a statement.
The officers produced a search warrant and were looking for narcotics “and other related substances,” according to the soccer association.
Zambia was the African champion in 2012.
