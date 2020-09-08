“(Zaniolo) has suffered a complete tear to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.” Roma said Tuesday.
He was injured in a challenge by Donny van de Beek.
Zaniolo, who ruptured the ACL in his right knee during a match against Juventus in January, posted an update on his condition on social media.
“For the many people who are asking me how I am, this morning I underwent the customary tests which showed the rupture of the cruciate ligament in my left knee!” Zaniolo wrote on Instagram. “I thank everyone, both Roma fans and others for the support… I’ll be back soon!”
