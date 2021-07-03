An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th.
Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he flicked home a header off a cross by DeJuan Jones. Gustavo Bou’s sliding finish of an entry by Buchanan to give New England (7-2-3) a 2-0 lead in the 30th.
Columbus (4-3-4) opened its new home — after closing Historic Crew Stadium with an 11-game home unbeaten streak — against the same opponent, the Revolution, it opened Crew Stadium. Columbus won that match, 2-0, on goals from Jeff Cunningham and Stern John on May 15, 1999.
