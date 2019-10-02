Raúl de Tomás scored for the visitors shortly before the end.

Zenit has the same four points as Lyon, which won 2-0 at Leipzig in the other group match Wednesday. Leipzig stayed on three points and Benfica has zero.

Zenit drew 1-1 at Lyon in their opening group match, while Benfica lost 2-1 to Leipzig at home.

It was the fourth straight win at home for Zenit in Champions League matches.

Zenit visits Leipzig on Oct. 23 and Benfica hosts Lyon.

