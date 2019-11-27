Lyon dominated possession after the break but struggled to create dangerous attacking moves. Zenit had the best chances in a subdued second half as forward Sebastien Driussi forced Lopes to a spectacular diving save in the 71st minute before Ozdoev scored his first Champions League goal with a shot from outside the box that took a deflection and wrongfooted the goalkeeper.

With freezing temperatures and snow in Saint Petersburg, the game was played below the stadium’s roof in perfect conditions.

Lyon and Zenit are two points behind group leader RB Leipzig, which only needed to avoid a loss against Benfica later Wednesday to qualify for the knockout phase.

