Zenit missed a chance to level early in the second half when Malmo goalkeeper Johan Dahlin gave away a penalty for a reckless challenge before redeeming himself by stopping Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba’s penalty kick, which was low and hit down the middle.
Zenit’s chances of getting a point from the game seemed to have gone when defender Dmitrii Chistiakov was sent off in the 86th for a second booking, but Rieks’ foul gave the Russian team a final chance. Veteran defender Yaroslav Rakitskyy took the penalty and equalized.
The result leaves Zenit assured of finishing third in Group H and going into the Europa League knockout playoffs, while Malmo will end the group stage in last place.
Zenit needed to win to stand any chance of qualifying, and also for Juventus to beat Chelsea in the other game in the group Tuesday. However, Chelsea beat Juventus 4-0.
