Zimmerman, Ferreira, Arriola, Yedlin Long head MLS All-Stars

Mexico’s Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela, and Canada’s Kamal Miller also were selected for the team, which will face Mexican league All-Stars on Aug. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

NEW YORK — U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked Tuesday for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game.

Defending champion New York City and league-leading Los Angeles have three players each on the MLS team.

Twelve players were selected in fan, player and media voting, while another 12 were chosen by All-Star coach Adrian Heath of Minnesota United. MLS Commissioner Don Garber got to name two others: New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Montreal defender Kamal Miller.