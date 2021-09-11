CF Montreal’s Victor Wanyama, right, challenges Nashville SC’s Dave Romney (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)By Associated PressToday at 10:26 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 10:26 p.m. EDTShareComment0MONTREAL — Walker Zimmerman scored in the 66th minute in Nashville’s 1-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday night.Zimmerman connected on a header off Hany Mukhtar’s free kick.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightNashville improved to 10-2-11. Montreal dropped to 8-8-7.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.