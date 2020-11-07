It prompted a fine reaction from Chelsea, which scored twice in each half to move into third place — for one night, at least — in the latest indication that Lampard’s new-look lineup is starting to gel after an outlay of nearly $300 million on new players for this season.
Tammy Abraham equalized in the 23rd by sweeping home a cut-back from Mateo Kovačić, before Ben Chilwell met a deep, inswinging free kick from Hakim Ziyech with a close-range finish at the back post in the 34th.
Ziyech’s delivery was dangerous all match and his whipped free kick from near the corner flag was glanced in at the near post by Thiago Silva for the Brazil defender’s first goal for Chelsea.
Timo Werner wrapped up the scoring in the 80th after latching onto a ricochet that flew back toward United’s box, dispatching his finish with aplomb to find the net for the fourth straight game.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.