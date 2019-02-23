Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won the first World Cup downhill of the post-Lindsey Vonn era on Saturday, when a malfunctioning race timing system fell short of Switzerland’s reputation for precision.

Hours after Goggia’s first victory this season, the International Ski Federation apologized for faulty finish-line timing in Crans-Montana involving Swiss luxury watch brand Longines.

“Despite the fact that the results were not displayed accurately in the finish area or on television, a manual backup timing system was used for the athletes that were affected as per FIS rules,” the governing body said in a statement.

Goggia was unaffected by the bad timing which caused confusion for the two best Swiss racers immediately behind her, Joana Haehlen and Lara Gut-Behrami.

Italy’s Goggia was rewarded for taking an aggressively direct racing line. World champion Ilka Stuhec crashed as the first starter Saturday, leaving Goggia favored to win.

Goggia eventually was judged 0.36 seconds faster than Haehlen, getting her best career result, on the sun-bathed 2.45-kilometer (1½ -mile) Mont Lachaux course.

Gut-Behrami was third, 0.45 seconds behind Goggia, having originally been placed fourth.

Standings leader Shiffrin is skipping two weekends of races to rest after the recent world championships in Are, Sweden. . . .

A men’s World Cup super-G race scheduled in Bansko, Bulgaria was canceled due to snowfall and will not be rescheduled.

It was also announced that a giant slalom canceled in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany last week will not be rescheduled.

●L UGE: Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger clinched her seventh straight World Cup overall championship, winning the final full-length race of the season in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.

The only other luger to win seven straight titles was Austria’s Markus Prock, who took the men’s championships each year from 1990-91 through 1996-97.

Geisenberger had the fastest time in both heats on the track used for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, holding off Russia’s Viktoria Demchenko for her 49th career World Cup win. Dajana Eitberger of Germany was third.

Germany’s Julia Taubitz clinched the No. 2 spot in the season standings by finishing fifth. The only U.S. finisher was Summer Britcher, who was ninth to remain third in the standings.

●SKELETON: Elena Nikitina, one of the athletes implicated in the doping scandal that overshadowed the 2014 Sochi Olympics, became the first Russian to win the World Cup women’s skeleton overall points championship.

Nikitina clinched the title with a fifth-place finish in the season finale in Calgary, Alberta. Germany’s Tina Hermann won the race and wound up second in the overall points race for the third straight year.

Nikitina needed to finish 13th or better to wrap up the title.

Canada’s Mirela Rahneva finished second, clinching third place in the points race. Laura Deas won the bronze for Britain’s first World Cup medal of the season in any sliding sport.

Kendall Wesenberg of the United States finished ninth to end the year sixth in the standings.