Goggia won a pair of downhills on the Lake Louise hill leading into the super-G race. She was the 14th racer on the course Sunday and slightly behind Gut-Behrami’s time at the third interval. But Goggia found speed at the bottom of the course.
It was Goggia’s 14th career World Cup win and first in the super-G since 2019. She will try to defend her Olympic downhill title at the Beijing Games in two months.
Gut-Behrami picked up her 62nd World Cup podium. She’s the world champion in the super-G courtesy of her win last February in Italy.
___
