KANDY, Sri Lanka — South Africa took an unassailable 3-0 lead over Sri Lanka with a 78-run win in the third one-day international on Sunday.

After losing the toss, South Africa scored a daunting 363-7 in Kandy. Sri Lanka never looked in the hunt and was all out for 285 in 45.2 overs as the Proteas clinched the five-match series.

No. 3 Reeza Hendricks hit a debut century — 102 in 89 balls with eight fours and a six — before he was bowled by pacer Lahiru Kumara (2-67).

JP Duminy hit a 70-ball 92, including four sixes, before becoming one of four victims for Thisara Perera (4-75).

Dhananjaya de Silva smashed three sixes and eight fours but his 84 off 66 balls wasn’t nearly enough for the hosts, with Lungi Ngidi claiming 4-57 off 8.2 overs.

Sri Lanka swept the two-test series 2-0 before South Africa responded by winning the first ODI by five wickets and the second ODI by four wickets.

The fourth ODI is on Wednesday.

