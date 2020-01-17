Rabada ran through and celebrated — fists pumping and screaming — close to Root after bowling him. He was found guilty of “using language, actions or gestures” which could provoke an aggressive response from the batsman. The 24-year-old Rabada was given one demerit point for the offense but it’s his fourth demerit in the last two years, which results in a one-match ban.

Rabada was charged with the offense in Port Elizabeth by match referee Andy Pycroft. He pleaded guilty and accepted the punishment.

It’s a major boost for England’s hopes of winning the four-test series and a major blow for South Africa’s. Rabada is the No. 4-ranked bowler in the world and South Africa’s spearhead.

The fourth test starts next Friday in Johannesburg.

The South Africa-England series is tied at 1-1.

