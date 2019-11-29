So you can imagine what Dayne and his teammates were feeling in the minutes before 2 p.m. on Friday, as the Stallions prepared to take on the Bruins again, this time in the Class 6 Region C final, the deepest into the playoffs the crosstown rivals have ever met.

“Oh man, the energy,” Dayne said later with a laugh. “We were all ready to go.”

With the stakes at an all-time high, the No. 14 Stallions played with persistent passion, taking down Lake Braddock, 31-15, in Lorton.

“Their goal was to beat this team for the fourth time in two years, and they did not want to let that go,” Coach Gerry Pannoni said afterward.

Despite the Stallions’ preparation, it was the Bruins (10-3) who jumped out to an early lead. Capitalizing on a forced fumble, they went up 7-0 early in the first quarter. Pannoni estimated it was only the second time all season the Stallions have trailed.

South County (13-0) responded with 31 straight points. Senior quarterback Matthew Dzierski, facing a Bruins defense that had forced 23 interceptions coming into the day, was comfortable and confident in the pocket all afternoon. He found sophomore Brock Spalding for three deep touchdowns, giving the Stallions a cushy lead their defense was happy to protect.

“The score doesn’t change our mind-set at all. We just go out there and do our jobs,” Dzierski said.

Spalding capped things off with an interception return for a touchdown in the final minute.

“We’re very excited for the semis, and we’re ready for anything that comes,” Spalding said.

The Stallions will face the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 20 Yorktown and No. 6 Westfield. The program faced Westfield the last time they made the state semifinals, in 2015. The Bulldogs won that game easily.

But Friday afternoon was no time to think about any of that. As the clock ticked down on the Stallions’ biggest win yet, the public address system blared Waka Flocka Flame music, and the South County bench danced. That late in the game, it was clear they had done it. They had defeated their rival, in front of a home crowd, to earn a spot in the state semifinals. Maybe there was no better feeling than this.

“It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party, yeah,” the song went, as the players nodded their heads. “It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party.”

