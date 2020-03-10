South County reached the pinnacle by winning the title in 2018, and now look what the program has assembled: a 26-3 powerhouse led by seven seniors, most of whom were on that 2017-18 team, three of them starters.

Asked where he notices that experience, Coach Mike Robinson said, “You see it with the passing, that —” and then he stopped himself.

“No, actually,” Robinson said, “you see it with the chemistry off the floor. These guys truly believe they’re brothers.

“I see them in the hallways, every one of them together. I’m in the classroom, every one of them comes in. ‘Coach, I need a Gatorade,’ or whatever. So you can tell. These guys actually love each other.”

They had to play Tuesday without one of those stalwarts, junior Andre Speight, perhaps their best shooter. Speight was ejected from Friday’s quarterfinal for retaliating against a Washington-Liberty player for a hard foul, and thus he couldn’t play Tuesday.

But the Stallions’ offense is far too deep to be rattled by the loss of one player. They came out firing in the semifinal, the same round in which their season ended last March, and took an 18-5 lead. Then they lost a step defensively and let Massaponax draw back to within three at halftime, as a small visiting contingent grew louder.

“We turn off the pedal,” said senior Xavian Myles, who scored 15 points. “We always talk about rebounding and how we need to get in and hit the glass hard.”

To complete the circle, South County landed the knockout blow with another 18-5 run in the second half, pulling ahead 48-32. When the Stallions needed a basket, they did what great teams also do and turned to their best player, William Wilson, who scored 18.

South County will play Centreville for the state title Saturday at VCU’s Siegel Center, and as for what that means, Wilson couldn’t quite put his finger on it.

“I don’t know. . . . It’s like, we just want it,” Wilson said. “Our guys come into the locker room, prepare in the offseason, always preparing for this moment. So we know we can get back to it every year.”

Wildcats to play for first title

Kevin Harris isn’t going to lie. When his Centreville boys’ basketball team won six games in his first season coaching the Clifton school during the 2015-16 season, he couldn’t envision his squad playing for a state championship four years later.

But Centreville will do just that after beating Western Branch, 62-55, in a Virginia Class 6 semifinal Tuesday evening at Westfield in Chantilly. The Wildcats (22-5) will play in their first state championship game Saturday afternoon against South County.

“We’ve been consistent with our efforts in the offseason,” Harris said, “whether we won six games, like my first year, or this year, when we won 22.”