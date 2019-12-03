The Argus Leader reports authorities have not released the name of the student or his cause of death.
The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is investigating the case.
Dupree is a town of about 525 people located about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of Rapid City on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.
