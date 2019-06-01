The South Lakes girls pose with the runner-up trophy from the Virginia Class 6 outdoor track and field championships in Newport News. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

The South Lakes girls needed things to break just right heading into the 4x400 relay to capture the team competition at the Virginia Class 6 outdoor track and field championships. The first of those things: The Seahawks needed to win the race.

They did that, running 3 minutes 52.01 seconds, but Western Branch ran well enough in the event (fifth place) to hold onto the team crown, leaving the Seahawks in second, just 1.5 points out of the top spot. Western Branch also captured the boys’ title.

“This was our only way to redeem ourselves,” South Lakes sophomore Juviannadean Mullings said of the 4x400-meter relay. “I just really wanted to bring it for my team.”

After losing by 28 points to Western Branch in the state indoor meet in February, South Lakes took some solace in being close runners-up.

Mullings pulled ahead in the final 200 meters to clinch the 4x400-meter relay. South Lakes also took the 4x800-meter relay (9:15.76).

Junior Hannah Waller used all her attempts in the triple jump but placed first with her final try (39-03.00). For Waller and her teammates, the state championship served as preparation for New Balance Nationals Outdoor in North Carolina later this month.



West Potomac junior Doval Simmonds who won the 200- and 400-meter races at the Class 6 championships. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

“I was really happy and really glad I could score the 10 points for the team,” Waller said. “We’re just glad we could pull this off. It’s setting us up for next year.”

In Class 6 boys, West Springfield was the top area team, finishing fourth. One of the meet’s best individual performances came from West Potomac junior Doval Simmonds, who won the 200- (21.72) and 400-meter (47.22) races.

Simmonds said MaxPreps predicted he would lose both races, which provided him motivation. Simmonds was a natural talent in the 400 meters when he began running the event a year ago, dipping below 48 seconds.

“It was my goal to show them they were wrong,” Simmonds said. “I knew I was going to win, the 400 especially.”

The Champe girls placed fourth in Virginia Class 5, powered by junior Bethany Graham’s performance. Graham won the 1,600 (4:50.06) and 3,200 (10:29.66) and anchored the first-place 4x800-meter relay (9:21.25).

Nansemond River won the Class 5 girls’ title, and L.C. Bird claimed Class 5 in boys.

Loudoun Valley boys win Class 4

The Loudoun Valley boys’ team won the Virginia Class 4 outdoor track and field championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

The Vikings won the 4x800-meter relay with an area-best time of 7:38.93. Loudoun Valley represented the top seven finishers in the 3,200, with junior Carlos Shultz winning in a time of 9:19.94. Senior Jacob Windle took the 1,600(4:18.70).

The Loudoun Valley girls’ finished second behind Blacksburg. They fielded runners who placed second in the 4x800 and 800.