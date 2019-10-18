This year, there’s a different environment at the Edgewater school. The Seahawks (7-0) are Anne Arundel County’s only undefeated team after their 48-41 win over Broadneck on Friday night in Annapolis.

“It’s like the greatest feeling ever,” said Foust, who threw three touchdown passes Friday. “To come this far and be undefeated at this point in the season . . . I could not imagine it back then. It was not even in my wildest dreams, and it’s awesome.”

Broadneck (3-4, 3-3 Anne Arundel) is routinely one of the county’s top teams, but it is inexperienced this season. Still, South River Coach Ed Dolch viewed Broadneck as the county’s premier team until his squad defeated the Bruins.

South River had beaten Broadneck before. Broadneck took an undefeated record into last year’s playoffs before it fell to South River by a touchdown in the first round. It was the Seahawks’ first playoff win since 1986.

“We had an underdog mentality coming over here,” Dolch said. “We expected a four-quarter game, and that’s what we got.”

South River trailed 33-21 at the half Friday. But on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, South River running back Delvin Johnson sprinted 62 yards for touchdown. The Seahawks extended their lead with two touchdown passes from Foust in the third quarter to account for 20 unanswered points.

With 3:31 remaining, though, Broadneck quarterback Josh Ehrlich threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Dan Shea and completed the two-point conversion to knot the score at 41.

“I was confident,” Foust said, “we were going to go down and score.”

Foust was right. South River drove down the field, and running back Asa Evans scored from four yards out.

Broadneck drove to South River’s 41-yard line, but on the final play, South River defensive back Sean Leonard made in interception.

The majority of South River’s starters from last season returned this year, and the Seahawks have more depth than usual. Next week, South River hosts Old Mill, a game that will likely decide the county champion.

“I’m not going to pick any team over my team going into any game,” Foust said. “This is a statement that we can deal with adversity when we need to.”

