The European team won the last edition in 2019, beating the United States 14 1/2-13 1/2 at Gleneagles in Scotland with a putt by Suzann Pettersen on the final hole in the last singles match clinching it. The 2021 matches will be held in Toledo, Ohio.
Finca Cortesin has previously staged three editions of the World Match Play Championship in men’s golf.
Only Sweden and England have contributed more players to the European team in Solheim Cups than Spain’s seven since the first edition in 1990.
