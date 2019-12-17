Coutts said SailGP remains interested in continuing to support both a Chinese team and the development of a sailing academy in China as planned if a future agreement can be reached.
Spain will join defending champion Australia, newcomer Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan and the United States for the 2020 season.
The F50 foiling catamaran used by China will transfer to Spain.
New Zealander Phil Robertson, who helmed the Chinese catamaran, will continue in some role with the Spanish team. The Chinese nationals on the team will not continue.
The lineup for the Spain SailGP Team will be announced in Madrid in late January following training in New Zealand.
