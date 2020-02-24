Cardoso is appealing against a ban imposed by the International Cycling Union after his positive test for the hormone EPO two weeks before the 2017 Tour de France. The Portuguese racer was due to ride in support of Trek-Segafredo team leader Alberto Contador.
The case has been complicated by the backup sample provided by Cardoso not matching the original sample that tested positive for the endurance-boosting hormone.
Cardoso was connected to the hearing by a video link.
His lawyer, Yasin Patel, argued the burden of proof had shifted unfairly on his client.
“He is effectively having to disprove something that they (the UCI) can’t prove,” Patel told the panel of three judges. “Uncertainty has to benefit the athlete and not the governing body.”
A verdict is not expected for several weeks.
