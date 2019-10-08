The Springboks have rebounded from their opening loss to New Zealand by beating Namibia 57-3 and 14-man Italy 49-3, and expect their second-string team to manage Canada.
The Canadians have lost to Italy 48-7 and to New Zealand 63-0, and are building to a last Pool B match against Namibia this weekend.
