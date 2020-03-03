St. Charles players, though, said the buildup didn’t feel different than before past crucial games. The Spartans remained composed to build an early lead, and they won, 78-62, in front of a packed gym in Waldorf. St. Charles will be tested again Thursday against No. 8 Potomac in the Maryland 3A South Region I final.
“Pressure doesn’t affect us in any way,” St. Charles guard Omar McGann said. “We don’t talk. We let our game do the action.”
McGann kept his cool in the game’s most stressful moment. While St. Charles (24-1) built a 12-point halftime lead, Oxon Hill (21-4) held momentum early in the fourth quarter after cutting its deficit to six points. McGann responded by knocking down back-to-back three-pointers.
During practices, McGann said he abuses the team’s shot trainer and imagines the scoreboard’s seconds ticking down in his head to prepare for those moments.
“It’s just a normal thing for Omar,” said St. Charles forward Max Brooks, who scored a team-high 21 points. “Nobody’s stopping him when he gets hot.”
St. Charles and Oxon Hill each entered this year’s postseason with the potential to play in the state championship March 14.
The Spartans are undefeated against public schools and won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference title for the first time last Wednesday. That same night, the Clippers beat Eleanor Roosevelt, the defending Maryland 4A champion, by 25 points for the Prince George’s County championship. Both teams entered Tuesday riding double-digit winning streaks.
“We tried to have the best schedule possible,” Campbell said, “to prepare ourselves for this.”
That slate included matchups against Bishop O’Connell, Middleburg Academy and Riverdale Baptist. By leaning on those experiences, St. Charles proved it is one of the top contenders to take down nationally ranked Poly, the defending Maryland 3A champion.
“It’s a big confidence boost,” said Brooks, a Massachusetts Lowell commit. “We put everybody on notice that SMAC is where it’s at. We’re the best team in SMAC, and we’re going to win it all.”