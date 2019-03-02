St. Stephen's St. Agnes celebrates its VISAA title Saturday at Virginia State. The team previously won the IAC tournament and regular season crowns this year. (Michael Errigo/Washington Post)

In early January, after his team defeated Episcopal in a regular season Interstate Athletic Conference game, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes guard Xavier Lipscomb let the confidence of a big road victory shape his vision for the future.

“Our goal is to just win everything,” he said at the time. “IAC, VISAA – all of it.”

On Saturday afternoon at Virginia State University, Lipscomb and his teammates reached that goal against the same opponent, winning their third and final championship of the winter with a 67-58 victory over the Maroon in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 1 state title game.

“Yep, we won everything,” Lipscomb said afterward with a smile. “It feels great. We worked tremendously hard for this.”

It’s the program’s first state championship since 1990, when St. Stephen’s was an all-boys school. They merged with the all-girls St. Agnes one year later.

This VISAA final was the fifth meeting of the year between the Saints and Episcopal, their biggest rival. Two weeks ago, the Saints (27-3) beat the Maroon (19-10) to win the IAC tournament title, their second championship of the winter after taking the regular season crown. On Saturday afternoon, the two schools, located just minutes apart, met over two hours away at Virginia State University.

“Each and every day we were just trying to get better, and in the big games it showed,” Coach Mike Jones said.

Jones said he first knew this team had an opportunity to be special months before the season, when it had a strong showing in the DeMatha summer league. The Saints seemed to have the perfect mix of experience, depth and length. They have nine players on the roster listed at 6-foot-5or taller, giving them a size advantage in just about every contest.

In the VISAA bracket, both St. Stephen’s and Episcopal took down WCAC powers in the semifinals, with the Maroon topping Paul VI and the Saints routing O’Connell. In Saturday’s final, it seemed that the fifth time might be the charm for a hot Maroon team, who won eight of its last nine, but St. Stephen’s handled it with a poised offense and unsettling full-court press.

“We paid attention to details and we had good pace; that was the key to the game,” Jones said.

Fans and family flooded the court after the final buzzer, watching one sweaty player after another cut down the net. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes’ dream season was officially over.

“We knew we could play with anybody this season,” Lipscomb said. “Our work set us apart.”