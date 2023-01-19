Stampede outside stadium in Iraq kills 1, injures dozens

BAGHDAD — A stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq killed one person and injured dozens Thursday, the state news agency reported.
The final match in the eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup is scheduled to be held later Thursday between Iraq and Oman.
The tournament faced several incidents, including chaos inside the VIP section during which a Kuwaiti prince was not able to attend the opening match earlier this month.
The tournament started on Jan. 6, with teams from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — as well as Yemen and Iraq. It’s the first time since 1979 that Iraq has hosted the tournament.