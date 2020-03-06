Healy and Australia’s women’s team will take on India in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
“It’s a once in a lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion,” Australia coach Justin Langer said Friday.
“It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand that will wrap up our season.”
Healy, a wicketkeeper and opening batter, is a key member of the Australia team, which is the defending champion and has won four of the six women’s T20 World Cups played.
