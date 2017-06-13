The Orioles continued to slump with a 10-7 loss to the White Sox on Monday. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

Another short start, this time by left-hander Wade Miley, made for another long night for the Orioles in a 10-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday that stretched their road losing streak to 10 games and dropped their overall record to 31-31.

Miley was chased trailing 6-0 in the third inning. He also didn’t make it out of the third inning in his previous start, Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was more of the same problems for Miley, whose frantic pace early masked the fact that he was getting into deep counts and giving up hard contact. After his fourth full count of the game resulted in a two-out walk in the second inning, catcher Kevan Smith hit a two-run home run, the first of his career.

The first four batters of the third inning reached and scored before Miley left the game. His final line: six earned runs on six hits in 2⅓ innings. Miley ended up with the loss, bringing his record to 2-4 with a 3.97 ERA.

Ubaldo Jiménez struck out six in 3⅔ innings of relief, but was tagged for three runs on five hits himself, and Miguel Castro allowed a home run in the seventh inning to mark his first run against in three games with the Orioles.

Offensively, double-play balls foiled the Orioles’ first three innings, as they couldn’t take advantage of early wildness from White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey for any more than two runs.

A leadoff walk in the first inning by right fielder Seth Smith was quickly erased by a double play off the bat of center fielder Adam Jones. In the second inning, after a one-out walk by Jonathan Schoop and an infield single by Trey Mancini, catcher Welington Castillo grounded into a double play.

Jones also grounded into a 5-3 double play with two on and none out in the third inning, but the Orioles still ended up with the bases loaded for Chris Davis in that inning before he lined out to the warning track in right field to end the threat.

The Orioles chased Pelfrey in the fourth inning with an RBI, ground-rule double by Smith and an RBI single by Jones.

White Sox reliever Jake Petricka shut down the Orioles in the middle innings but they got to reliever Gregory Infante for four runs in the eighth inning. Designated hitter Mark Trumbo led off with a double and scored on a single by left fielder Hyun Soo Kim.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop singled, and both Kim and Schoop scored on Mancini’s 10th home run of the season.

Every Orioles starter aside from Davis had a hit.