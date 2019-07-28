The Washington Nationals needed a stopper, and Stephen Strasburg delivered.

After a narrow loss Friday and a not-so-close defeat Saturday, the Nationals’ top healthy starter shut down one of the best lineups in baseball and contributed to an offensive surge that rocked the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-4 win Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park. Strasburg’s run-scoring single in the sixth inning gave him more RBI in July (six) than earned runs allowed (four).

Strasburg was at his best — earning a win in his seventh straight start and snapping the team’s first three-game losing streak since May — when his team needed it. He allowed just one run and two hits over seven innings while walking none and striking out nine.

The game looked like it might go sideways when Adam Eaton and Manager Dave Martinez were ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the first inning. And in the fifth, Matt Adams left the game; back in the second, he had been hit on the top of his right foot by an 89-mph slider from Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. The Nationals were down to a two-man bench — half of which was catcher Yan Gomes — to navigate the rest of the game, and the Dodgers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top half of the inning.

But then Brian Dozier hit a two-run homer, Victor Robles tripled, and the hits continued to fly to the opposite field as the Nationals scored three runs in the fifth, four more in the sixth and four in the eighth to cruise past the top team in the National League.

Strasburg’s outing became more important because Martinez offered a discouraging evaluation of Max Scherzer’s lingering back trouble. The ace did cardio Sunday afternoon but did not throw a bullpen session, Martinez said after the game, adding that the right-hander is “very doubtful” to make his scheduled start Tuesday against Atlanta.

If Scherzer misses more time, Strasburg becomes the de facto ace — and the Nationals need him to perform as he did Sunday, mixing his off-speed pitches to get the fastball-happy Dodgers off balance.

The Nationals still haven’t acquired any bullpen help, so they’re left, as Wednesday’s trade deadline nears, with the status quo. This puts the onus on Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez to do all they can — because the other two rotation spots remaining in flux makes the staff vulnerable. The past two series — four wins against three losses vs. Colorado and Los Angeles — showed how short starts weigh on a bullpen that struggles mightily to be reliable when taxed several days in a row.

On Sunday, the bullpen was fresh, but Strasburg made it irrelevant. He gave Martinez what he expects from his starters — 21 outs — and the offense created enough separation to prevent, for at least one day, any high-leverage innings from the relievers.

For the Nationals, the positive spin from this series is that it reinforced what the team already knew: The bullpen remains an existential threat to the season (Friday’s 4-2 loss), the fifth-starter fill-ins will cost this team games (Saturday’s 9-3 defeat), and Strasburg can come through in big moments (Sunday). Yet if you think about what this series revealed as a possible postseason matchup, there really was little.

Washington is working to address its bullpen woes, but even if it doesn’t, the relievers will be better rested in the postseason — and Martinez will use his better arms more aggressively then anyway. The fifth starter also wouldn’t be a factor.

On Sunday, tension that had built between the Nationals and the umpires boiled over. In the first, after thinking he had walked on the 3-1 pitch and then striking out, Eaton pointed at the plate with his bat, and home-plate umpire Jeremie Rehak pointed the other direction and ejected him. Just as Eaton got heated, Martinez jumped in the middle. The manager earned his third ejection of the season with about a minute of yelling and, at one point, scratching out the chalk on the inner half of the left-handed batter’s box.

In the sixth, all three Dodgers batters were called out on strikes. The third, Justin Turner, turned and argued. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts appeared from the dugout, but neither was ejected. The fans booed until, minutes later, the offensive fireworks continued.