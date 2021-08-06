Asmussen has a good chance of breaking the record on Saturday, when he has 14 horses entered in 13 races at Saratoga, New Jersey’s Monmouth Park, Louisiana Downs, and Ellis Park.
The 55-year-old trainer took out his license in 1986 and won his first race that year at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. He previously worked as a jockey until he outgrew the profession.
Asmussen has trained three Horses of the Year — Curlin, filly Rachel Alexandra, and Gun Runner. He’s won the Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic twice and the Belmont Stakes. He is 0-for-23 in the Kentucky Derby.
____
