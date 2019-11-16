AD
Matt Hagan took the top spot in Funny Car, Jeg Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the last of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
Hagan had a 3.872 at 333.58 on Friday in a Dodge SRT Hellcat, and Coughlin ran a 6.533 at 210.70 on Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro. Smith had a 6.815 at 197.33 on an EBR, also from Friday.
