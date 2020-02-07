Led by sophomore Katherine Khramtsov, who scored four goals Friday, Stone Ridge (10-0) remained undefeated since falling to Archbishop Spalding in the championship two seasons ago.

“They wanted to finish strong after the last two years we’ve had,” Gators Coach Mary Carpenter said. “It was a lot pressure on these girls, but this is an incredibly deep team.”

Less than a minute into the game, Stone Ridge junior Vivi Rowan zipped the puck into the net for the game’s first goal. Two minutes later, Khramtsov intercepted the puck and raced down ice to deliver her first tally.

Even after Georgetown Visitation (6-4) broke through Stone Ridge goalie Ellen Montgomery to cut the deficit to 2-1, the Gators never wavered.

“I knew when we were up 2-0 that our team was ready,” Khramtsov said. “I know that’s a bad feeling, but I thought two quick goals and that would be good.”

Stone Ridge junior Grace Muldoon had back-to-back goals to put the Gators up 5-1 by the end of the first period.

Stone Ridge’s lone goal in the second period, via Khramtsov, may have been the highlight of the night. The forward stole the puck before bolting down the left side of the ice. As Khramtsov was falling down, she managed to get the puck past Visitation’s goalie.

“That’s what she does,” Carpenter said of Khramtsov, who had seven goals in last year’s MAGHL championship as a freshman. “She can skate around everybody and make the puck disappear in the net. It’s like magic.”

Meanwhile, Montgomery was a force in net for Stone Ridge. Despite Visitation consistently attacking, she remained strong and delivered timely saves that kept the Cubs from going on a run.

“She’s a brick wall,” Khramtsov said. “She’s the best goalie I could ask for and she’s unbreakable.”

After Gators junior Nora D’Arcy scored early in the third period, Khramtsov delivered the finisher, maneuvering past a pair of Visitation defenders to score her 42 goal of the season.

When time expired, the Gators threw their gloves and sticks in the air to cap another perfect season.