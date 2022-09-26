Stradivarius, 3-time Ascot Gold Cup winner, retired to stud

LONDON — Stradivarius, one of the most famous racehorses in Britain and Ireland after winning the Gold Cup at Ascot three times, has been retired to stud.
“It has been a fairytale from start to finish,” Nielsen told British newspaper The Racing Post.
Stradivarius, bred in Ireland and the son of Sea The Stars, won 20 of his 35 races — including seven Group One races — and earned almost 3.5 million pounds (now $3.8 million) in prize money.
Stradivarius won four Goodwood Cups, three Yorkshire Cups and two Doncaster Cups.
