Kentucky held the overall No. 1 seed as the champion for the women’s field while owning a No. 3 regional seed on the men’s side.

This was the third year of the “Brackets for Brains and Diversity” study. It focuses on team Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, GSR gaps between white and Black players, and the racial or gender diversity of head coaches.

“It’s the time of the year where we barely talk about anything besides what’s happening on the hardwood understandably,” TIDES director and lead report author Richard Lapchick said. “So it’s to drop back into the conversation the academic performance of student athletes, the hiring practices of the individual schools.”

On the men’s side, the study’s Final Four featured Yale, North Carolina and Memphis alongside Michigan as 1-seeds, with Juwan Howard’s Wolverines and Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels reaching this week’s Sweet 16 on the court.

Yet several teams still playing in March performed well below their on-court seeding, including No. 1 seed Arizona (a No. 14 in the study), No. 3 seed Texas Tech (14), and two No. 4 seeds in UCLA and Arkansas earning 16-seeds in the study.

On the women’s side, the study’s Final Four featured Notre Dame, Georgia and Buffalo alongside Kyrz Elzy’s Kentucky team as the 1-seeds. Of that group, only Niele Ivey’s Fighting Irish reached the Sweet 16.

Women’s Sweet 16 teams that performed below their seeding in the study included No. 1 seed North Carolina State (a No. 12 in the study), No. 3 Indiana (12), No. 4 Tennessee (12) and No. 6 Ohio State (16).

